Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

WCH opened at €103.20 ($121.41) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

