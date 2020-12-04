Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

WCH stock opened at €103.20 ($121.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €91.00 and its 200 day moving average is €77.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €104.80 ($123.29).

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

