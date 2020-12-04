Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €103.20 ($121.41) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.69.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

