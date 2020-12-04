Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

