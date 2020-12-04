Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on W. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,521 shares of company stock worth $137,182,745. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

