Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after buying an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

