Wedbush Comments on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,912. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.