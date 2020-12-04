Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 102.3% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $12.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

