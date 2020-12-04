Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

