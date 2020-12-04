Wells Fargo & Company Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

