Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE WELL opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

