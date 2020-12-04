WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE:DEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE:DEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DEM opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc has developed the first family of fundamentally weighted indexes and ETFs. The WisdomTree Indexes cover all major market capitalizations, both domestically and internationally. In contrast to capitalization-weighted indexes, the WisdomTree Indexes anchor the initial weights of individual stocks to a measure of fundamental value.

