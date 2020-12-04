Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.10. Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3,379,610 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on shares of Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

About Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

