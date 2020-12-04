Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woori Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

