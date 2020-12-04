Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) vs. Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Financial Comparison

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wound Management Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wound Management Technologies and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49% Alpha Pro Tech 23.65% 45.69% 36.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,560.06 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 3.58 $3.00 million $0.23 53.52

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wound Management Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wound Management Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.