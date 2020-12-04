Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) Shares Gap Down to $162.00

Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.00, but opened at $155.00. Xaar plc (XAR.L) shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 193,882 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Xaar plc (XAR.L) Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

