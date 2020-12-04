Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market cap of $851,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

In other Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) news, Director Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$32,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,071 shares in the company, valued at C$81,387.43. Insiders sold 226,000 shares of company stock worth $39,350 in the last 90 days.

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

