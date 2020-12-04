Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Youdao from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

DAO opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66. Youdao has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,612,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Youdao by 397.7% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

