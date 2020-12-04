Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report sales of $13.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $53,194.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,361.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,536 shares of company stock worth $26,520,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05, a PEG ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

