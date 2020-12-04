Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $954.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $963.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flowserve by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 154,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

