Zacks: Brokerages Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to announce $418.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $418.90 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $420.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GTT Communications.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

GTT opened at $4.91 on Friday. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

