Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $185.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.55 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

