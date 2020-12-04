Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have shown a decent run in the past three months. The stock also got a boost following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year driven by the gradual reopening of stores. Notably, the company swung back to profit, following a loss in the preceding quarter. Higher net sales and cost containment efforts undertaken to withstand the coronavirus crisis drove the bottom line. Certainly, Zumiez has been improving financial flexibility and directing resources toward digital platforms in order to better engage with customers. However, soft back-to-school season owing to the pandemic coupled with supply chain issues remain near term deterrents. Also, higher fulfillment charges may continue to weigh on margins to an extent.”

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $38.37 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $976.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,849. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.