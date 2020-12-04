Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Shares Gap Down to $130.00

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.00, but opened at $125.00. Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) shares last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 5,797 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.21.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

