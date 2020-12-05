13,816 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000.

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $28.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

