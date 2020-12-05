14,400 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Marten Transport by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 69.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Marten Transport stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

