15,200 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

