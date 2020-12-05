23589 (NYSE:PRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 23589 (NYSE:PRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 23589’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. 23589 has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

