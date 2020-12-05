32,209 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

