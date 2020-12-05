62,727 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

NYSE EFX opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

