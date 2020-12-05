Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.86.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

