Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.78. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

