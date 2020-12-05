Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In related news, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $330,849.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,126,618 shares of company stock valued at $153,954,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.