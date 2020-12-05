Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

