Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.03 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

