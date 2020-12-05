Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) Financial Survey

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Lixiang Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lixiang Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Lixiang Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Lixiang Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.45 -$85.33 million $2.28 12.83 Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lixiang Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adtalem Global Education.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Lixiang Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -7.49% 11.15% 6.21% Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Lixiang Education on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs. The Chamberlain University offers educational services through its 22 campuses and online. This segment also operates medical and veterinary schools, such as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists that provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers compliance training, mortgage licensure preparation, continuing education, and professional development in the banking and mortgage industries; and online and classroom programs in the areas of finance, accounting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lixiang Education

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School. The company was formerly known as Lianwai Education Group Limited and changed its name to Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. in May 26, 2020. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

