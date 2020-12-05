Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Comparison

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Info Service Public and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 16.59% 45.01% 9.32% Orbsat -16.12% -157.04% -38.87%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 3.00 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Orbsat $5.87 million 0.12 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Orbsat on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network. The company is also involved in the resale of satellite voice, data, and IoT communications services offered by other networks; operation of e-commerce websites that offer a range of mobile satellite services products and solutions; and making of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions easier to find and buy online through its various third-party e-commerce storefronts. In addition, it operates mapping and tracking portals that display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as provide past location and movement history reports on a range of tracking devices. Further, the company is developing dual-mode asset trackers to address the current technical and service cost challenges facing the global asset management systems market. It serves businesses, governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

