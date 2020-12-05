Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $95.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.