AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FMR LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $99,330,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $23,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,458.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 1,684,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $12,745,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.