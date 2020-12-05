Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.80. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

ALIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

