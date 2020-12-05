Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.38% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 63.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

