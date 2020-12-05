Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 603,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.22% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

MDRX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

