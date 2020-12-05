AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,507 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.