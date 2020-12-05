AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,151 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,781 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 930,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,495 shares of company stock worth $23,031,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

