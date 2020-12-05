AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Health Investors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

