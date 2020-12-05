AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 42.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,606.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.62 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

