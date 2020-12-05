AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 159.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 260.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

