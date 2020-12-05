AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $366,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $243.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

