AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.