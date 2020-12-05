AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 171,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS opened at $30.58 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

